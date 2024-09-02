Protestors in Israel demand ceasefire deal after 6 more captives killed

Israelis have taken to the streets in large numbers, demanding a ceasefire deal and the return of captives held by Hamas, Al Jazeera reported. The protesters chanted "Now! Now!" and demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a ceasefire deal with Palestinian group Hamas to bring the remaining captives home. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Scuffles between the protesters and security forces were reported on Sunday night in one of the largest anti-government demonstrations in Israel since the Gaza war began nearly 11 months ago, as per Al Jazeera. According to Al Jazeera, many protestors blocked roads in Tel Aviv and demonstrated outside Netanyahu's office in West Jerusalem.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents the families of captives held in Gaza, said the death of the six hostages was the direct result of Netanyahu's failure to secure a deal to halt the fighting and bring their loved ones home.

"They were all murdered in the last few days, after surviving almost 11 months of abuse, torture, and starvation in Hamas captivity," the forum said.

Gil Dickmann, a cousin of Carmel Gat, whose body was among those returned, urged Israelis to put more pressure on their government.

Dickmann posted on X, "Take to the streets and shut down the country until everyone returns. They can still be saved,"

Meanwhile, in a first since October 7, Israel's largest trade union federation, the Histadrut, has called for a general strike to pressure the government into signing a ceasefire deal.

The Israeli military has killed at least 40,738 people and wounded 94,154 in its war on Gaza since October 7. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, with some 250 people seized by the group.