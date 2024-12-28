Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Putin apologises to Azerbaijani counterpart for tragic plane crash incident

Putin apologises to Azerbaijani counterpart for tragic plane crash incident

The plane was flying on Wednesday from Azerbaijan's capital of Baku to Grozny, the regional capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya, when it turned toward Kazakhstan and crashed

Vladimir Putin, Putin
Kremlin said air defence systems were firing near Grozny on Wednesday due to a Ukrainian drone strike, but stopped short of saying one of these hit the plane. | File Photo: Reuters
AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 7:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday apologised to his Azerbaijani counterpart for what he called a tragic incident following the crash of an Azerbaijani airliner in Kazakhstan that killed 38 people.
 
The plane was flying on Wednesday from Azerbaijan's capital of Baku to Grozny, the regional capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya, when it turned toward Kazakhstan and crashed while making an attempt to land. There were 29 survivors.
 
In an official statement Saturday, the Kremlin said air defence systems were firing near Grozny due to a Ukrainian drone strike as the plane attempted to land, but stopped short of saying one of these hit the plane.

 

According to a Kremlin readout of the call, Putin apologised to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the fact that the tragic incident occurred in Russian airspace.
 
On Friday, a US official and an Azerbaijani minister made separate statements blaming the crash on an external weapon.
 
Friday's assessments by Rashan Nabiyev and White House national security spokesman John Kirby echoed those made by outside aviation experts who blamed the crash on Russian air defence systems responding to a Ukrainian attack.

 

Neither Kirby or the Azerbaijani minister directly addressed the statements blaming air defences.
 
Passengers and crew who survived the crash told Azerbaijani media that they heard loud noises on the aircraft as it was circling over Grozny.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China sentences man to death for driving car into crowd, killing 35 people

ECB likely to delay next rate cut due to recent increase in inflation

Public finances of GCC countries witness surplus in 2022, 2023: GCC-Stat

Another lottery jackpot surpasses $1 bn. Is this a new normal in US?

China deploys troops to Larung Gar, intensifies repression in Tibet

Topics :Vladimir PutinAzerbaijanairplane crash

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story