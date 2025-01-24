Will Trump get a third term as US Prez? Republican proposes constitutional change

A Republican from Tennessee, Andy Ogles, has introduced a proposal to amend the US Constitution to allow Donald Trump to serve a third term as President. Ogles argued that this change is essential to provide the country with the "bold leadership our nation so desperately needs".

The proposed amendment states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

Currently, the 22nd Amendment limits US Presidents to two terms, barring Trump or any other former president from seeking a third term.

ALSO READ: Trump signs executive order to declassify JFK, RFK, MLK assassination files Ogles praised Trump’s leadership, claiming, “President Trump’s decisive leadership stands in stark contrast to the chaos, suffering, and economic decline Americans have endured over the past four years. He has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal.”

'Trump undoing Biden's catastrophic policies'

Ogles also commended Trump’s initial actions since returning to the White House. He highlighted several executive orders signed by Trump, including measures addressing border security, energy production, and the US withdrawal from the World Health Organisation. “In just a few short days, President Trump has already taken action to undo the catastrophic policies of the Biden Administration and put the United States back on the path to strength and prosperity,” Ogles said.

While the proposal to amend the Constitution is unlikely to gain significant traction, it has reignited conversations about the limits of presidential terms and Trump’s lasting influence within the Republican Party.

Donald Trump on third term as US President

ALSO READ: Trump tells businesses to manufacture in US or face higher tariffs Donald Trump himself has previously joked about the possibility of serving a third term. Following his victory in the 2024 presidential election, he told House Republicans during a meeting in Washington, “I suspect I won’t be running again, unless you do something… unless you say, ‘He’s so good, we have to just figure it out.’”

House Republicans who attended the meeting clarified that Trump’s comments were not meant to be taken seriously. Representative Tim Burchett, another Tennessee Republican, remarked, “That was a joke. It was clearly a joke.” He added that he had predicted the remarks would make headlines, even though they did not reflect Trump’s intentions.

In interviews, Trump has also dismissed the idea of pursuing a third term, telling *Time* magazine last year, “I wouldn’t be in favour of a challenge. Not for me. I wouldn’t be in favour of it at all. I intend to serve four years and do a great job. And I want to bring our country back. I want to put it back on the right track.”