Trump revives 'Drill, baby, drill' slogan, fuels debate on US energy policy

In his inaugural address as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump brought back the rallying cry, “Drill, baby, drill,” a phrase emblematic of his commitment to expanding domestic oil and gas production.

The slogan, frequently used during his previous campaigns and presidency, underscores Trump’s vision of strengthening US energy independence and driving down costs for consumers. He also hinted at the possibility of declaring a “national energy emergency”, a unique measure that could carry significant consequences for the country’s energy policy.

Story behind the slogan

The slogan “Drill, baby, drill” was coined in 2008 by Michael Steele, a Republican politician and the first African-American lieutenant governor of Maryland. Steele used this phrase to advocate for reducing US dependence on Middle Eastern oil. He famously declared at the Republican National Convention, “Let’s reduce our dependency on foreign sources of oil and promote oil-and-gas production at home. Drill, baby, drill – and drill now.”

At that time, the slogan gained momentum as fuel prices soared during the 2008 Middle Eastern conflicts. It became important for Republicans, including John McCain’s supporters, during his presidential campaign against Barack Obama. Sarah Palin, a known climate skeptic and McCain also helped popularise the phrase.

Trump’s vision for US energy

President Trump is doubling down on this ideology, introducing policies that aim to:

Increase oil and gas exploration: Trump’s administration rolled back restrictions on oil and gas projects in Alaska, opening up vast areas for exploration.

Revoke green energy goals: He suspended Biden-era policies promoting offshore wind energy and reversed the push for electric vehicles to make up half of all new car sales by 2030.

Expand LNG exports: Trump lifted a pause on approving liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities, allowing the US to ship more natural gas abroad.

Address energy prices: By ramping up domestic oil production, Trump aims to lower energy costs for consumers, refill strategic reserves, and use energy exports as a geopolitical tool to support allies.

What’s national energy emergency?

Declaring a ‘national energy emergency’ by Donald Trump is considered unprecedented. According to legal experts, such a declaration could grant the president additional powers, including temporarily relaxing environmental regulations and imposing restrictions on crude oil exports.

The Brennan Center for Justice notes that these powers could be used to fast-track projects or override certain legal obstacles to energy production. However, the exact scope of this emergency is still unclear.

US energy landscape today

Reports suggest that the US no longer depends heavily on foreign oil because of significant advancements in technology and policy. The country is the largest oil producer in the world.

In 2024, US crude oil production reached a record 13.2 million barrels per day (b/d), with estimates projecting 13.5 million b/d in 2025. Furthermore, the US has become a global leader in LNG exports, growing from negligible levels in 2016 to dominating the market today. This transformation has made the US a net exporter of fossil fuels, significantly reducing its reliance on foreign energy sources.

US’s divisive energy strategy

Experts say that Trump’s energy strategy is divisive. Supporters argue that boosting domestic oil and gas production enhances energy security, creates jobs, and lowers energy costs. Critics, however, warn about the long-term environmental consequences, including climate change, and believe this approach undermines the global push for renewable energy.

For now, Trump’s revival of ‘Drill, baby, drill’ sets the tone for a presidency focused on energy independence, fossil fuel dominance, and a shift away from green energy initiatives. Whether this approach benefits the US in the long run remains to be seen.