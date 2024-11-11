'Resolution of Ukraine's war soon': Trump's secret phone call with Putin

Global media was abuzz on Monday with reports of a phone call between United States President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that took place last week following the US presidential elections. The call reportedly centred on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with Trump urging Putin not to "escalate" the situation and emphasising Washington’s substantial military presence in Europe. Trump also expressed a desire for follow-up discussions aimed at finding a swift resolution to the war in Ukraine.

The phone call marks Trump’s first conversation with Putin since the conclusion of the US presidential elections last week.

End war in Ukraine: Trump’s campaign pledge

During his campaign, Trump promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war, though he provided few details. He criticised the "billions of dollars" sent by the US to support Ukraine and even vowed to resolve the conflict "within 24 hours."

“We continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal, Zelensky,” Trump said at a campaign event in North Carolina in September. He added, “If they made a bad deal, it would have been much better. They would have given up a little bit and everybody would be living.”

While Trump did not outline specific ideas for negotiating talks between the two nations, he generally advocated for the US to reduce its involvement in foreign conflicts. Similarly, while Trump has shown strong support for Israel in its war against Gaza, he has urged the country to conclude its military operations.

What did Trump tell Putin?

Trump’s outreach comes amid escalating hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. According to a report by The Washington Post, during the call, Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine, seeking “the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon,” a source familiar with the matter told The Post.

He reminded Putin of the substantial US military presence in Europe and discussed the goal of achieving peace on the continent. Trump expressed interest in follow-up talks to work towards ending the war in Ukraine soon.

Trump privately indicated a potential willingness to support a deal allowing Russia to retain some of the territories it currently holds. The topic of territorial concessions reportedly came up briefly during his conversation with Putin on Thursday.

The President-elect appears eager to avoid a fresh crisis in Ukraine upon taking office, viewing diplomatic engagement with Putin as a pathway to prevent further escalation.

“This is something that should never have happened. It would not have happened if I were president,” Trump told Fox News in February this year.

Ukraine’s response to Trump’s peace talks with Russia

The Washington Post report suggests that Ukrainian officials were informed about Trump’s call with Putin and did not oppose it, anticipating that Trump would pursue diplomatic engagement with Russia.

However, Trump’s interactions with foreign leaders are currently being conducted without the usual support of the US State Department or official translators, as his transition team has yet to finalise an agreement with the General Services Administration.

In an interview with NBC on Thursday, Trump mentioned that he had spoken with around 70 world leaders since the election, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a call that was also joined by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Trump and his advisers remain cautious about involving career government officials, given past incidents of leaked diplomatic communications.

Russia-Ukraine war: A brief overview

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, marking a significant escalation of tensions following Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and its support for separatist movements in eastern Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in widespread destruction, a humanitarian crisis, and millions of refugees, with global impacts on energy markets, food security, and geopolitics.

Ukraine, backed by Western nations through sanctions, financial aid, and military support, has resisted Russia’s advances.

On Sunday, Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on Moscow and five other Russian regions, injuring one person and temporarily disrupting operations at three Russian airports, according to Moscow officials. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are consolidating gains in Russia’s Kursk region amid reports that Moscow is preparing a counteroffensive.

Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that its air defence systems intercepted 84 Ukrainian drones, including 34 over Moscow, marking the largest drone attack on the Russian capital since the conflict began over two years ago.

US intelligence agencies have noted the presence of around 10,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk region, potentially boosting Russia’s efforts to reclaim lost territory. Ukrainian commanders have also observed North Korean troop deployments in Russia’s neighbouring Belgorod region.