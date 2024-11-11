Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Taiwan businessman Robert Tsao to sue Chinese officials over sanctions

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, last month said it would punishand sanction Tsao, the retired founder of chipmaker UMC

China Taiwan
Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao said on Monday he would sue in a Taiwan court senior Chinese officials.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 11:28 AM IST
Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao said on Monday he would sue in a Taiwan court senior Chinese officials over sanctions they had placed on him, saying he was seeking to counter China's intimidation of lawful activity. 
China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, last month said it would punishand sanction Tsao, the retired founder of chipmaker UMC, for alleged criminal and pro-Taiwan independence activities. 
China's Taiwan Affairs Office said the "Black Bear Academy" that Tsao has helped fund was seeking to incite separatism that would endanger cross-strait ties. 
Tsao, one of Taiwan's richest men who has pledged to provide millions to two civilian defence training programmes, told a press conference that China was threatening the lawful holding of political views in Taiwan and his personal safety. 
The lawsuit will be lodged in a Taipei court against Song Tao, head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, and also the office's spokesperson Chen Binhua. 
Taiwan courts have no jurisdiction in China and senior Chinese officials do not visit the island. 

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a request for comment. 
Cheng Wen-lung, one of Tsao's lawyers, said they knew neither Song nor Chen would come to Taiwan and there would be no way of enforcing any judgement, but the case was about sending a message to Beijing given it has been seeking to use legal means to put pressure on Taiwanese it does not like. 
"Legally, we have to do this," Cheng said. "Taiwan is in a difficult spot, but we have to work hard. You cannot not do anything."
Tsao's team is also looking at suing in a U.S. court under that country's Alien Tort Claims Act. 
China's announcement against Tsao came as the country's military staged a day of war games around Taiwan it said were a warning to "separatist acts". Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims. 
UMC says Tsao has nothing to do with the company any longer having retired a decade ago.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics :TaiwanChinabusiness

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

