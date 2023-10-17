Home / World News / Rolls-Royce plans to cut 2,500 jobs as CEO extends efficiency push

Rolls-Royce plans to cut 2,500 jobs as CEO extends efficiency push

Erginbilgic is driving his turnaround effort deeper into the company after already switching some key management positions, including the head of the civil engine subsidiary

Bloomberg
Cash flow at Rolls has risen rapidly this year, lightening the burden of interest payments just as rate increases make borrowing more expensive. Accelerating its debt-reduction plans could lead to credit-rating upgrades for Rolls, Bloomberg Intelligence said in a report. | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 8:42 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Charlotte Ryan

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is poised to announce the deepest job cuts under Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic as he streamlines the UK manufacturer to prepare for an upswing in demand for large aircraft engines.
 
The reductions are set to total 2,000 to 2,500 employees, or about 6 per cent of the global staff, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing plans that haven’t been announced. The cuts target the global white-collar workforce, including senior management, one of the people said. Sky News reported on the plan earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
A representative for the company declined to comment. About half of Rolls-Royce employees are in the UK, 11,000 work in Germany and about 5,500 are located in the US.

Erginbilgic is driving his turnaround effort deeper into the company after already switching some key management positions, including the head of the civil engine subsidiary. The CEO, who liked the company to a “burning platform” shortly after taking over at the start of the year, has presided over a more than doubling of the stock price, as long-distance travel rebounds from pandemic lows, reigniting demand for large aircraft like the Airbus A350, for which Rolls-Royce is the sole supplier. 

The CEO, who joined Rolls-Royce from BP Plc, brought in consultants to advise on streamlining the organization. Rolls makes engines for the largest commercial aircraft and earns money based on their hours of use as well as with lucrative service contracts. The last time the company cut a large number of positions was in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, when aircraft around the globe were largely grounded. 

Cash flow at Rolls has risen rapidly this year, lightening the burden of interest payments just as rate increases make borrowing more expensive. Accelerating its debt-reduction plans could lead to credit-rating upgrades for Rolls, Bloomberg Intelligence said in a report. 

Also Read

Rolls-Royce set to slash 3,000 jobs to streamline business: Report

JLL appointed as global real estate facilities manager by Rolls-Royce

Oil tanker driver, helper killed in crash with Rolls-Royce in Haryana's Nuh

Rolls-Royce, oil-tanker crash: Kuber group director asked to join probe

Trade deal: India's carmakers back zero duty on limited British imports

US plans to push other countries not to pay hacker ransoms ahead of meeting

Israel's US ambassador Herzog says reoccupation of Gaza is not a goal

Will Xi Jinping's gamble on Russian President Vladimir Putin pay off?

How China's BRI is changing after a decade of big projects and big debts

Putin, Netanyahu discuss Gaza conflict; emphasis on preventing escalation

Topics :Rolls Roycejob cutsCarmakers

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chief

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

Fueling India's innovation engine

Next Story