Home / World News / Russia considers stake sale in $25 billion Turkish nuclear power plant

Russia considers stake sale in $25 billion Turkish nuclear power plant

The project has been beset by delays and financing problems because foreign banks fear exposure to US penalties

Nuclear
The first unit at the 4.8-gigawatt facility, which will be Turkey’s first nuclear plant, is currently undergoing tests and is expected to start supplying power in 2026, said Anton Dedusenko, chairman of the board at the Rosatom subsidiary responsible for the Akkuyu plant
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 7:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Patrick Sykes
  Russia’s state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom Corp. is in talks to sell a 49% stake in the $25 billion power plant it’s building in Turkey. 
Discussions are currently underway with Turkish and foreign investors, Anton Dedusenko, chairman of the board at the Rosatom subsidiary responsible for the Akkuyu plant, told Bloomberg in an interview on the sidelines of the Nuclear Power Plants Expo & Summit in Istanbul. 
“The closer we are to the first unit generating electricity, the more investors start coming,” he said. 
A previous effort to sell the stake fell through in 2018 when a consortium of Turkish firms – Cengiz Holding AS, Kolin Insaat Turizm Sanayi ve Ticaret AS and Kalyon Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret AS – pulled out, citing an inability to agree on commercial terms.
The first unit at the 4.8-gigawatt facility, which will be Turkey’s first nuclear plant, is currently undergoing tests and is expected to start supplying power in 2026, Dedusenko said. 
“I’m confident that by the end of the year we will have the systems which are necessary to inject electricity into the grid ready,” he added. 
The project has been beset by delays and financing problems because foreign banks fear exposure to US penalties, forcing Turkey and Russia to seek alternative ways to pay for construction including a natural gas swap. 
“There are many ways how to deliver money here,” Dedusenko said. “We can deliver the Russian rubles, the Turkish lira.” 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-US trade deal to be finalised soon: White House Press Secretary

Elon Musk threatens new political party if GOP backs Trump's policy Bill

Dalai Lama nears 90th birthday: Who will choose the next Buddhist leader?

Frequent shocks to economy make inflation more unpredictable: ECB chief

Russia not delaying Ukraine peace talks, says Kremlin after US claims

Topics :NuclearNuclear energyUnited States

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story