Russia hits Kyiv with missiles, drones ahead of Ukraine-US talks, 1 killed

Russia attacked Ukraine's capital with missiles and drones early on Saturday morning, killing one and wounding over 20 people, a day before talks between Ukraine and the US, local authorities said.

Explosions boomed across the capital for hours as ballistic missiles and drones hit the city. The attack began in the early morning hours on Saturday and was continuing as the day broke.

The attack came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to meet with US President Donald Trump on Sunday for further talks in an effort to end the nearly 4-year-old war. Zelenskyy said they plan to discuss issues, including security guarantees and territorial issues, in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russia targeted Ukraine with almost 500 drones and 40 missiles of various types, Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram. The main target was energy and civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, he said. In some districts of the region, there is no electricity or heating because of the attacks, he added. There have been many questions these days. Where is the Russian response to the proposals to end the war, which were made by the United States and the world? Zelenskyy said. Russian representatives hold long talks; in reality, the Kinzal' and Shaheds' (drones) speak for them." There were over 10 damaged residential buildings in the attack, said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, in a post on Telegram. People were being evacuated from under the rubble of collapsed buildings.