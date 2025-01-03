Leaked files show Russia's military preparedness against Japan, South Korea

Russia’s military created detailed target lists for a potential war-like situation with Japan and South Korea, including civilian infrastructure like nuclear power plants, according to secret Russian military files from 2013-2014 reviewed by The Financial Times. The documents, as per the report, outline the selection of 160 infrastructural targets such as roads, bridges, and factories to prevent the ‘regrouping of troops in areas of operational purpose’. The leaked documents also reveal Russia’s ‘acute concerns’ about its eastern borders. These documents suggest that Russia fears its eastern front would be vulnerable in any conflict with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), especially due to the potential involvement of US assets and regional allies. While the files, originating from a set of 29 secret Russian military documents, focus on the period between 2008 and 2014, these documents are still considered relevant to current Russian military strategy.

Russia’s security roadmap: Strategic shift

Asia has become an important aspect of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s broader strategy, especially concerning the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and opposition to NATO. Moscow has also increased its economic and military ties with China and has recruited 12,000 North Korean troops to assist in the war in Ukraine.

Russia's target list includes both military and civilian sites. The first 82 targets are military, including command centres and radar installations in Japan and South Korea. The remainder of the list features civilian infrastructure, such as bridges, tunnels, and power plants. Notable civilian targets include nuclear plants in Japan and energy facilities in South Korea.

The files also detail how Russia might use its Kh-101 cruise missile in a strike against Japan. Besides, it contains detailed information on potential attacks, including estimates of required force and the precise measurements of facilities.

Russia's air strike plans

In addition to its strike plans, the documents reveal Russia’s regular testing of its neighbours’ air defences. One part of the report summarises a 2014 mission where two Russian bombers circled South Korea and Japan to test their air defence systems. The mission took place while Russia annexed Crimea and coincided with a joint US-Korean military exercise. The report also details multiple interceptions by fighter aircraft, with the Russian pilots noting that most of the encounters were not hostile.

These leaked documents highlight Russia’s strategic considerations regarding the east and its relationships with neighbouring countries. While the plans appear highly detailed, the effectiveness of Russia’s military systems, such as the Kh-101 missile, has been called into question due to practical challenges faced during real-world combat scenarios.