Russian passenger plane crashes near Tynda; all onboard feared dead

A Russian passenger plane that went missing in the Far East region has crashed, with all people onboard believed to have died, authorities confirmed on Thursday evening. The plane was carrying at least 40 people.

The Antonov An-24 aircraft, operated by the Siberia-based airline Angara, lost contact with air traffic control while approaching Tynda, a remote town in the Amur region near the Chinese border. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the plane disappeared from radar screens during its final approach.

The Emergencies Ministry initially reported that approximately 40 people were onboard. However, Amur regional governor Vasily Orlov confirmed on Telegram that the flight was carrying 43 passengers, including five children, along with six crew members. “All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane,” Orlov stated. Other reports state that it may be carrying as many as 49 passengers.