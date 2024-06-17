Home / World News / Russia to hold trial of US reporter Gershkovich behind closed doors

Russia to hold trial of US reporter Gershkovich behind closed doors

Gershkovich, the first American journalist to be detained on spy charges in Russia since the Cold War over three decades ago, denies the charges

Evan Gershkovich
Gershkovich, the first American journalist to be detained on spy charges in Russia since the Cold War over three decades ago, denies the charges.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 11:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Russia will hold the espionage trial of detained U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, who denies charges of collecting secrets for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), behind closed doors later this month, a court in city of Yekaterinburg said on Monday.
 
Gershkovich was detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on March 29, 2023, in a steak house in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage that carry up to 20 years in prison.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"According to the investigation authorities, the American journalist of The Wall Street Journal, Gershkovich, on the instructions of the CIA, in March 2023, collected secret information in the Sverdlovsk region about the activities of the defence enterprise JSC NPK Uralvagonzavod for the production and repair of military equipment," the Sverdlovsk Regional Court said.

"The process will take place behind closed doors." The first hearing is scheduled for June 26, the court said.
 
Russia has said Gershkovich was caught "red-handed" and the FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said he was trying to obtain military secrets.
 
Gershkovich, the first American journalist to be detained on spy charges in Russia since the Cold War over three decades ago, denies the charges.
 
The White House has called the charges "ridiculous" and President Joe Biden has said Gershkovich's detention is "totally illegal". The Wall Street Journal denies he is a spy and has called for his immediate release, as has his family.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

WSJ reporter Gershkovich marks year in Russian prison as jail time extended

Jailed US reporter Evan Gershkovich to stand trial in Russia, say officials

World Press Freedom Day 2024: Here's the best inspirational quotes, wishes

Forbes journalist placed under house arrest in Russia on 'fake news' case

Two Russian journalists arrested for alleged work for Navalny group

A yr after Titan's dive, deep-sea explorers vow to pursue ocean's mysteries

Pak highlights critical risks to Budget 2024-25 in statement to Parliament

High cost of living bites UK. Many believe election won't change anything

US rebukes Vietnam as Putin set to visit country after repeated invitations

EU cybersecurity should not discriminate against Big Tech: Industry groups

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :US RussiaRussiaJournalist arrestJournalismmedia freedom

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story