Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / S Korean Oppn submits new motion to impeach President Yoon over martial law

S Korean Oppn submits new motion to impeach President Yoon over martial law

Earlier Thursday, Yoon defended his decree as an act of governance and denied rebellion charges

South Korea, S Korea
South Korea's parliament says the country's six opposition parties have submitted a new joint motion to impeach President. Photo: Shutterstock
AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 3:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

South Korea's parliament says the country's six opposition parties have submitted a new joint motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law.

The National Assembly said the main opposition Democratic Party and five smaller opposition parties submitted the impeachment motion on Thursday afternoon. 

The parties say they aim put the motion to a floor vote on Saturday.

Yoon's short-lived Dec. 3 martial law declaration has triggered political chaos and large protests calling for his ouster. The Democratic Party has argued that Yoon's decree amounted to rebellion.

Earlier Thursday, Yoon defended his decree as an act of governance and denied rebellion charges.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

South Korea's Prez Yoon defends martial law, vows to 'fight to the end'

Oppn tried to destroy country; I will fight to the end: South Korea's Prez

Martial law was act of governance, denies charges, says South Korean prez

Ex-South Korean defence minister attempts suicide amid martial law scandal

South Korea's top 2 police chiefs detained over enforcement of martial law

Topics :South Koreamartial lawOppositionOpposition parties

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story