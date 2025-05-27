Saudi Arabia denies plans to lift alcohol ban ahead of 2034 World Cup

A Saudi official on Monday rejected recent media reports claiming the kingdom plans to lift its 73-year-old ban on alcohol. Alcohol is strictly forbidden in Saudi Arabia for practising Muslims.

What sparked the rumours?

The rumour began after a wine blog last week claimed Saudi authorities were planning to allow controlled alcohol sales ahead of the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which the kingdom is set to host. Some international media outlets picked up the story, though the original blog post did not provide a source for the information.

The report quickly stirred debate online in Saudi Arabia, a deeply conservative nation where the king also serves as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina, Islam’s holiest sites.

Saudi on path to modernisation

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, has led a series of reforms to modernise the kingdom and reduce its reliance on oil by boosting tourism and investment. These reforms include ending the ban on women driving in 2017, relaxing strict gender segregation, and reducing the powers of the religious police.

Last year, Saudi Arabia opened its first alcohol store in Riyadh, but it is restricted to non-Muslim diplomats. Previously, alcohol could only be brought in through diplomatic mail or bought illegally on the black market. The country maintains strict laws against drinking alcohol, with offenders facing deportation, fines, or prison time. Flogging as a punishment has largely been replaced by jail sentences.

Key reforms under Crown Prince MBS

- The decades-old ban on cinemas was lifted in 2018, with Marvel film 'Black Panther' being the first film shown in Saudi Arabia in 35 years. Films remain subject to censorship.

- Saudi women were granted the right to drive in June 2018.

- In 2018, women over 21 were allowed to apply for passports and travel without needing male guardian permission.

- Saudi Arabia began welcoming tourists for the first time in a push to boost non-oil revenue.

- In recent years, men and women have been allowed to socialise together in public spaces, with women also attending concerts and football matches alongside men.

