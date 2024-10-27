Saudi, UAE, and other Middle East nations condemn Israel's strikes on Iran

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

This comes after Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday announced that its military had conducted precise strikes on Iranian military targets

Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 8:42 AM IST
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) along with various other countries from the Middle East condemned the targeted military attacks by Israel on Iran and called it a violation of sovereignty and international law, Gulf News reported.

This comes after Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday announced that its military had conducted "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets, around a month after Tehran launched around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

As per Gulf News, in a statement, the UAE strongly condemned the military targeting of Iran, expressing serious concern about escalating tensions and their impact on regional security and stability.

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for maximum restraint and emphasised the importance of preventing further escalation. "Exercising wisdom and avoiding actions that may expand the conflict are crucial at this time," the statement read.

As per Gulf News, the Emirati foreign ministry reiterated the UAE's stance that dialogue, adherence to international law, and respect for state sovereignty are essential for resolving ongoing crises. The statement stressed the need to settle differences through diplomatic means, steering away from confrontation and escalation.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its steadfast stance against continued regional escalation and the expansion of conflicts that endanger the security and stability of countries and people in the region, Gulf News reported.

Saudi urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and work to de-escalate tensions, warning of the consequences of ongoing military conflicts in the region. The country also called on the international community, along with influential and active parties, to fulfil their roles and responsibilities in reducing tensions and ending conflicts in the region.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7 last year. Local health authorities in Gaza say that 42,000 people have been killed in Israel's offensive.

Qatar, a mediator trying to end the Gaza war, expressed in a foreign ministry statement its "deep concern about the serious repercussions that may result from this escalation" by Israel on Saturday.

According to Gulf News, Oman, which has long played a mediating role between Iran and Western countries, said Israel's attack on Iran "fuels the cycle of violence and undermines efforts" to de-escalate. It said the international community should "put an end to these blatant violations on the territory of neighbouring countries".

Kuwait's foreign ministry also expressed condemnation and accused Israel of "endangering the security of the region".

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

