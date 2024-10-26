Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US urges Israeli strikes on Iran to end, warns against retaliation

US urges Israeli strikes on Iran to end, warns against retaliation

A senior White House official said the administration believed the Israeli operation should close out the direct military exchange

US flag, US, united states
Photo: pexels
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The White House indicated that Israel's strikes on Iran should end direct exchange of fire between the two enemy countries, while warning Tehran of consequences should it respond.

A senior White House official said the administration believed the Israeli operation should close out the direct military exchange between Israel and Iran, and said other allies were in agreement.

United States President Joe Biden was updated throughout the day on Friday as the operation was developing and by his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, as the operation was carried out by the Israelis, the official said.

The official, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House, said the Israeli operation was extensive, it was targeted, it was precise. The official underscored that the US had no involvement in the strike.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: West Asia conflict escalates as Israel starts 'precision strikes' on military targets in Iran

Israel says strikes on Iran concluded, US denies involvement; top updates

Israel says it has completed its strikes on Iran, including missile plants

Israel strikes 200 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon; Gaza raids continue

Stock market Crash: Sensex tanks 1,823 points this week; check reasons here

Topics :Israel-Iran ConflictisraelIranHezbollahUnited States government

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story