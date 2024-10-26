Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Israel concludes strikes on Iran; will Tehran respond? All we know

Israel launched massive strikes targeting Iranian military sites on pre-dawn Saturday, triggering fears that a fresh round of escalation could erupt in West Asia

The first strike by Israel is said to have taken place about 2:15 am, followed by another wave of strikes a few hours later. (PTI/Representative)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Israel launched massive strikes targeting Iranian military sites on pre-dawn Saturday, resulting in at least seven explosions in and around the capital city Tehran. The attack comes more than three weeks after Iran launched a wave of missiles at Israel in response to Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah’s death.
 
Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli air strike in Lebanon on September 27.
 
The latest escalation has triggered fears that a more direct confrontation could take place between the two West Asian arch-enemies, which could potentially drag Israeli ally the United States into the conflict. Following its October 1 missile attacks, Iran had said that its operation had been concluded in Israel. However, it warned the Jewish nation against any further provocation.

What we know about Israeli strikes on Iran and what’s next for West Asia?

The first strike by Israel is said to have taken place about 2:15 am, followed by another wave of strikes a few hours later. Iranian military bases in Tehran, Ilam, and Khuzestan were targeted. After more than six hours of strikes on Saturday, Israel said that it has completed its operation in Iran. 
We have fulfilled our mission, and concluded our response against Iran, IDF Spokesman Radm. Daniel Hagari said in a video message shared on social media platform X. He also warned Iran against beginning a new round of escalation with Israel. “We will be obligated to respond…,” he said.
 
On the situation, two US officials told the Associated Press news agency that they had been told about the strikes in advance but did not elaborate on the details. The US also denied its involvement in the latest escalation.

Will Iran respond to Israel’s attack?

While Iran confirmed the attack by Israel, it noted that the strikes had caused limited damage. Iran’s air defence force also claimed that they successfully intercepted and countered Israel’s act of aggression. Iranian state media showed reports of normalcy prevailing in the country after its defences had "foiled" Israel's attack.
 
According to Iran-based news agency Tasnim, the country is ready to respond to Israeli aggression, “as earlier stated.” “Israel will receive a proportional reaction…”, the agency reported citing sources.
First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

