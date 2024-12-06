Scientists recreate real face of Santa Claus after 1,700 years, pics viral

As a child, you have probably heard a lot of stories about Santa Claus. You may have frequently questioned whether Santa Claus is a genuine person or merely a fictional character. For the first time in 1700 years, the true face of the historical figure who inspired Santa Claus–Saint Nicholas of Myra–has been revealed, thanks to advanced forensic techniques.

Today, the world may see the true face of Saint Nicholas, an early Christian. Nicholas was portrayed as Santa Claus because of his gift-giving persona. It was eventually linked to Christmas, when the custom of exchanging gifts developed to the point where kids now enjoy Santa Claus.

All you need to know about the face of Santa Claus for the first time

The Mirror report claims that specialists forensically recreated the faces of Saint Nicholas of Myra after analysing the data from his skull. There is no detailed account of Saint Nicholas, despite his enormous global fame. For the first time, people will be able to view his living face.

According to the newspaper, Cicero Mores, the person leading the study, stated that the face appears strong because the head appears strong. According to him, his face is the same as the one featured in the poem A Visit from St. Nicholas, published in 1823. One is reminded of Santa Claus by the face and thick beard that are depicted in this poem's image.

More about the face of Santa Claus

Moraes posted the pictures to Instagram, showing the saint with a round nose, thin lips, and a large forehead. His face appears to be both "strong" and "gentle," according to the outlet, based on the 3D pictures.

Long before anyone could take a picture, in 343 AD, Saint Nicholas of Myra passed away. He was renowned for inventing the Dutch folk character Sinterklaas and only giving presents to well-behaved children. The figure eventually blended with English Father Christmas to produce the modern-day Santa Claus.

Even though the saint was well-liked, until recently, no realistic portrayal of him existed. According to Mr. Moraes, the 3D pictures are consistent with the earliest literary depictions of Santa Claus, including the poem "Twas the Night Before Christmas" from 1823, which talks about his "rosy cheeks," "broad face," and "nose like a cherry."

He further added, “The skull has a very robust appearance, generating a strong face, as its dimensions on the horizontal axis are larger than average," he said.

"This characteristic, combined with a thick beard, is very reminiscent of the figure we have in mind when we think of Santa Claus”.

The scientists final statement

The Post claims that experts were able to rebuild the saint's face using the information Luigi Martino gathered in 1950. According to an analysis of his remains, the saint had a thick skull that probably contributed to his frequent headaches, as well as chronic arthritis in his pelvis and spine. The saint most likely survived on a diet high in plants, according to the scientists.

"We initially reconstructed the skull in 3D using this data," Mr Moraes stated. "We supplemented this with the anatomical deformation technique, in which the tomography of a living person's head is adjusted so that the virtual donor's skull matches that of the saint," he said.

"The final face is an interpolation of all this information, seeking anatomical and statistical coherence," Mr Moraes further added. Notably, while Saint Nicholas was initially buried in Myra, or modern-day Turkey, his bones were later moved to Bari, Italy, where they remain today.