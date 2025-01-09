Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Second US port strike averted as union, employers reach tentative deal

Second US port strike averted as union, employers reach tentative deal

United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) employer group and the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), in a joint statement, called the agreement a win-win

US flag, US, united states
A three-day ILA strike in October triggered a surge in shipping prices and cargo backlogs at the 36 affected ports. Photo: pexels
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The union representing 45,000 dock workers on the US East and Gulf Coasts and their employers on Wednesday said they reached a tentative deal on a new six-year contract, averting a strike that could have snarled supply chains and taken a toll on the US economy. 
The United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) employer group and the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), in a joint statement, called the agreement a "win-win." The deal includes a resolution in automation, which had been the thorniest issue of on the table. 
"This agreement protects current ILA jobs and establishes a framework for implementing technologies that will create more jobs while modernizing East and Gulf coast ports making them safer and more efficient, and creating the capacity they need to keep our supply chains strong," the groups said. 
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. 
The talks had been extended until Jan. 15 to hammer a deal on automation. Shipping industry executives had been concerned that the parties would not be able to overcome their impasse, leading to a second ILA strike just days before President-elect Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration. 
A three-day ILA strike in October triggered a surge in shipping prices and cargo backlogs at the 36 affected ports. 

Also Read

Damage, economic loss from California wildfire estimates top $50 bn

Asian bond selloff eases, stocks drop amid focus on UK gilts, US policy

US VP Harris calls foreign leaders before her last trip abroad next week

14-year-old held with gun at Georgia's Apalachee high school after shooting

Antony Blinken rejects a Trump Greenland grab as 'not going to happen'

Longshoremen returned to work after employers agreed to a 62 per cent wage increase over the next six years. 
ILA and USMX have agreed to continue operating under the current contract until the union can meet with its full Wage Scale Committee and schedule a ratification vote, and USMX members can ratify the terms of the final contract.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Plan for Mexico truck factory ongoing despite US tariff threat: Volvo CEO

Trump gives GOP senators no set strategy as leaders strain to develop plan

Taiwan reports 11 Chinese aircraft, nine navy vessels near its territory

Licence of Indian American doctor revoked for illegally harbouring 2 women

Man carrying machete, knives held at US Capitol ahead of Trump visit

Topics :United StatesWorkers strikeUS economy

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story