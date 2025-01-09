Taiwan reports 11 Chinese aircraft, nine navy vessels near its territory

The Ministry of National Defence (MND) of Taiwan reported increased military activity around the island, with 11 aircraft from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and nine naval vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) detected as of 6

It was also noted that 5 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. The details were shared in a post on X.

"11 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on January 8, 25 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected, out of which 19 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

Amid the background of the recent incursions, Taiwan has continued with its annual media event that demonstrates its combat power with armoured units supported by army aviation and special forces, highlighting its capability to counter threats.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.