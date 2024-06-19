Home / World News / Ship attacked by Houthis in assault sinks in Red Sea in second such sinking

Ship attacked by Houthis in assault sinks in Red Sea in second such sinking

The Tutor sank in the Red Sea, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said in a warning to sailors in the region

The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the sinking. (Representative image)
AP Dubai
Jun 19 2024 | 10:11 AM IST
A bulk carrier sank days after an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels believed to have killed one mariner on board, authorities said early Wednesday, the second such ship to be sunk in the rebel campaign.

The Tutor sank in the Red Sea, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said in a warning to sailors in the region.

"Military authorities report maritime debris and oil sighted in the last reported location," the UKMTO said. "The vessel is believed to have sunk."

The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the sinking.

The Tutor came under attack a week ago by a bomb-carrying Houthi drone boat in the Red Sea. John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, said Monday that the attack killed "a crew member who hailed from the Philippines".

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

