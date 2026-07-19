Singapore authorities eye tax cuts for fund managers to stay competitive

By Yi Wei Wong

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has held talks with investment firms on reducing taxes for fund managers in a bid to maintain the island’s competitiveness and retain talent, the Financial Times reported.

Fund executives have told the regulator that planned changes in Hong Kong’s tax laws are likely to lead with a push for relocations to that city, the paper said, citing unidentified people familiar with the discussions.

Responding to a query by Bloomberg News, an MAS spokesperson said it is “reviewing measures to sharpen the competitiveness of Singapore as a trusted and dynamic financial center to financial institutions and talent.”