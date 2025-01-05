Singapore concerned over increasing 'sham marriages' with foreign women

Singapore authorities are concerned over the increase in sham marriages or marriages of convenience between Singaporean men and foreign women, which most of the time involves a syndicate and could lead to social problems.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has highlighted the concern and reported that "sham marriages" have increased to 32 cases between January and September last year compared to just four cases during the same period in 2023.

A media report cited ICA as saying that arrests of people involved in "sham marriages" followed vigorous investigations into a suspected syndicate arranging such arrangements between Singaporean men getting paid for marrying foreign women.

"Sham marriages" in Singapore often involve a foreign woman paying a Singaporean man money for a union to be arranged, so she can get a permit to stay or work here, reported The Straits Times on Sunday.

A marriage of convenience is when two people tie the knot for the sole intention of acquiring an immigration advantage.

Inspector Mark Chai, deputy officer-in-charge of ICA's intelligence division, said the increase in such cases was concerning as it could lead to a social problem in multi-ethnic Singapore, where these foreigners could get involved in illicit activities. He attributed the increase to more foreigners wanting to extend their visit passes to continue staying and working here.

The idea of such marriages is often spread through word of mouth. And to some Singaporean men, it can be seen as easy money, the broadsheet had Insp Chai as saying.

Also Read

But it is illegal, and the ICA is stepping up enforcement efforts to bust such arrangements, he warned.

Those convicted for their involvement in a marriage of convenience can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to SGD10,000, or both.

Superintendent Goh Wee Kiat, a senior assistant director at ICA's intelligence division, added that most marriage of convenience cases were flagged to the ICA by tip-offs from the public.

He said, The couple can try to hide the fact that their union is a marriage of convenience, but there are telltale signs that our officers are able to spot." He cited one case of a Singaporean mother not being aware of her son's marriage, which is usually not the case for such a milestone event in someone's life.

A case was also cited of sham marriage where the wife lived away from the house of her husband. He was arrested for making a false declaration, saying his wife lived with him but her clothes were elsewhere.

Goh encouraged the public to report any suspected cases of marriage of convenience here, noting that all information provided will be treated with the strictest confidence.

In June 2024, 13 people six Vietnamese women and seven Singaporean men were charged over their alleged links to marriages of convenience.