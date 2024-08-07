Sony posts 10% rise in net profit boosted by image sensors, games business

The impact from foreign exchange and higher sales helped profit at the image sensors business, a major supplier for smartphone makers, roughly triple to 36.6 bn yen.
A sprawling group encompassing music, movies, games and chips, Sony hiked its full-year profit forecast by 3 per cent to 1.3 trillion yen aided by foreign exchange rates.
Financial markets have been whipsawed in recent days following an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan and weak labour data from the U.S. that stoked recession fears.
"We are extremely concerned about the sudden fluctuations in exchange rates and possibility of economic downturn, particularly in the United States," Sony President Hiroki Totoki told an earnings briefing.