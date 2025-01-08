South Korea's Yoon Suk faces second arrest attempt in fortified compound

Tension gripped South Korea as impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a second arrest attempt on insurrection charges, according to a report by Reuters. The arrest comes after he declared martial law on December 3, 2024, a move that shocked the nation and led to his impeachment on December 14 for violating constitutional duties.

A court re-issued an arrest warrant for Yoon this week, sparking protests on both sides. Supporters and opponents of the embattled leader have taken to the streets near the presidential compound despite freezing temperatures.

The Presidential Security Service (PSS) has fortified the compound with barbed wire, barricades, and buses to block access. Yoon is believed to be hiding inside the villa, defying calls to appear for questioning.

Oh Dong-woon, head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), apologised for a failed arrest attempt last Friday, which ended in a six-hour standoff with PSS and military guards.

"We'll do our best to accomplish our goal by thoroughly preparing this time with great determination that the second warrant execution will be the last," Oh told a parliamentary committee. It was not immediately clear how long the new arrest warrant would last.

Oh did not oppose calls from members of parliament for decisive action to subdue the presidential guards and military troops within the compound. However, he refrained from disclosing the options currently under consideration.

Reports suggest the CIO may use police tactical units, heavy equipment, and over 2,000 officers to break through the barricades, a process that could take up to three days. The situation remains tense, with both sides ready for confrontation.

