South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol impeached after failed martial law bid

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was on Saturday impeached by the National Assembly following his failed attempt to impose martial law.

The impeachment vote saw 204 lawmakers in favour, 85 against, and three abstentions, while eight votes were nullified. Yoon is now suspended from office pending a decision by South Korea's Constitutional Court, which has up to 180 days to rule on his removal or reinstatement.

The impeachment stems from charges of insurrection, brought 11 days after Yoon deployed military troops to the National Assembly in an attempt to block legislators from rejecting his martial law order. This unprecedented action, the first attempt to impose military rule in South Korea in 45 years, sparked nationwide protests and plunged the country into political turmoil.

Opposition secures impeachment amid rising tensions

Yoon resisted calls to resign, pledging to fight the impeachment efforts. The Opposition required eight votes from Yoon’s own People Power Party to pass the motion. While the ruling party initially boycotted the first attempt, Saturday’s vote succeeded with cross-party support amid escalating public outrage.

Hours before the Assembly convened, thousands of protesters gathered outside, brandishing signs that read, “Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol, the Ringleader of Insurrection!”

Yoon accused of violating Constitution

The impeachment bill accuses Yoon of violating the Constitution, which permits martial law only in times of war or national emergency. By deploying troops to prevent legislative action, Yoon was accused of insurrection. He has been barred from leaving the country and could become the first South Korean president to face arrest while in office.

Former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun, along with ex-chiefs of the national and Seoul metropolitan police, has already been arrested on charges of aiding the alleged insurrection.

In Yoon’s absence, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will act as interim leader. However, as an appointed official with limited political power, his capacity to manage the situation remains uncertain.

Constitutional court to decide

All eyes of the nation will now be on the Constitutional Court, which has been tasked with determining whether Yoon should be formally removed or reinstated over the next six months.

Second South Korean President to be impeached

If Yoon is permanently removed, he will become only the second South Korean president to be impeached after Park Geun-hye in 2017, who was ousted over corruption charges.

(With agency inputs)