SpaceX's Starship Flight 8 set to launch today; know when & where to watch

SpaceX is all set for another thrilling Starship test. The Flight 8 mission aims to catch the Super Heavy booster through giant metal arms. After multiple delays, the ambitious launch is now scheduled to take place today, on March 6, from Starbase, Texas.

The mission was originally scheduled to take place in February, after multiple postponements. The last time this mission was attempted was on March 3, it was halted again due to booster issues. If conditions allow, the launch might take place till 7 p.m. EST.

A webcast will be streamed live on SpaceX’s official X account and its mission page, which is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. EST (2330 GMT).

The live streaming is expected to begin 40 minutes before liftoff and the streaming will be available for viewers across the world.

SpaceX reported that the starship's forward flaps are redesigned to lower the reentry heat exposure and simplify its mechanisms. The Starship upper stage’s propulsion system has also gained a 25% propellant volume boost for longer flights. reported that the starship's forward flaps are redesigned to lower the reentry heat exposure and simplify its mechanisms. The Starship upper stage’s propulsion system has also gained a 25% propellant volume boost for longer flights.

Starship’s mission and key objectives

The latest Flight 8 will follow the path of Flight 7. The primary goals of the launch is to deploy payload and conduct reentry experiments. The Super Heavy booster will attempt to land at Starbase through SpaceX’s Mechazilla arms. If conditions are not conducive, it will attempt to land in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Starship upper stage will embark on a one-hour journey, during which it will deploy a test payload and restart its Raptor engines before reentering Earth's atmosphere. The mission is set to conclude with a splashdown in the Indian Ocean, west of Australia.

SpaceX aims for a historic catch

Last year, SpaceX successfully caught a booster with Mechazilla and the current mission is expected to repeat that feat while refining re-entry techniques. If successful, SpaceX will bring Starship closer to full reusability.

The live event can be watched from the South Padre Island or Port Isabel, spectators who are near this location can watch this, however, early arrival is advised. Spectators across the world can tune in online for live coverage of this crucial test.