Starship 8 test failure: SpaceX's boldest rocket faces uncertain future

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft explodes: In a significant setback for Elon Musk's SpaceX, the eighth test flight of Starship lost control and exploded shortly after launch on Thursday. This marks the second consecutive Starship test to end unsuccessfully.

SpaceX successfully captured the rocket booster as it returned to the launch tower, but the Starship spacecraft was lost in a fiery explosion, causing temporary air traffic disruptions at Florida’s busiest airports. The explosion led to temporary flight halts at Florida’s busiest airports due to concerns over falling debris. Although the FAA quickly lifted the airspace restrictions, delays continue for departing flights.

The Starship, also known as the upper stage, was positioned on top of the towering 232-foot (71-meter) Super Heavy rocket booster. Just 20 seconds before completing its ascent burn, SpaceX lost contact with Starship. During the livestream, several engines were visibly shutting down.

The launch took place seven weeks after Starship's seventh test flight ended in an explosive failure on January 16, scattering debris over the Turks and Caicos Islands. The January 16 test flight exploded less than 10 minutes after liftoff.

The January incident prompted the FAA to investigate and temporarily ground Starship launches, with the latest failure on March 6, 2025, causing debris concerns and flight halts at Florida airports.

Starship 8 flight Explodes: Experts call it a serious setback for SpaceX

The repeated setbacks have raised concerns about the reliability of the Starship design, which is central to SpaceX's long-term goals, including Mars colonisation and reducing spaceflight costs. Despite past successes with both the Starship and the Super Heavy booster, the recent incidents highlight the challenges SpaceX faces in ensuring reliable space travel. The company is now focused on investigating the cause of the failure and implementing measures to improve the vehicle's reliability.

“The loss of Starship on ascent during the second flight in a row is clearly a serious setback for SpaceX,” wrote Eric Berger, senior space Editor at Ars Technica and author of multiple books on SpaceX.

The analysts have framed the back-to-back failures as significant setbacks for Elon Musk’s Mars ambitions and NASA’s lunar plans, noting the FAA’s involvement and the debris impacting Florida and the Caribbean. The company has achieved numerous milestones with its impressive track record of successful launches, including the development of the Falcon Heavy and pioneering reusable rocket technology.

Experts warn that repeated failures could become financially unsustainable for SpaceX, given the staggering costs of each mission. The company has already invested over $3 billion in Starship between July 2014 and May 2023. In 2023 alone, it spent another $2 billion, with an estimated daily expenditure of $4 million by 2024, amounting to roughly $1.46 billion per year.

SpaceX’s success is crucial, as Starship plays a pivotal role in NASA’s Artemis moon missions, the vision for Mars colonisation, and the expansion of the Starlink satellite network. However, repeated test failures could disrupt the company’s ambitious timeline, delaying these groundbreaking projects. NASA has contributed significant funding to the Starship programme through its Human Landing System (HLS) contract, awarding SpaceX $2.9 billion to develop a lunar variant of Starship for the Artemis program.

However, optimism remains for the success of the Starship program. Many analysts view these setbacks as necessary steps in the journey toward groundbreaking achievements in space exploration.

“My opinion on Starship has not changed. It is an extraordinary attempted tech leap and the road to getting it fully operational and reliable will be far longer and harder than its fans imagine, but SpX has a remarkable engineering team who'll likely get there in the end,” says Jonathan McDowell, astronomer who frequently comments on space launches.

Despite setbacks, experts highlight the value of SpaceX's iterative approach, noting the company gathers crucial data from each failure.