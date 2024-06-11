Home / World News / Taiwan slams China and Pakistan on misinterpretation of UN resolution 2758

Taiwan slams China and Pakistan on misinterpretation of UN resolution 2758

According to Focus Taiwan, MOFA issued a press release Monday stating that resolution 2758 only addresses the issue of China's representation in the United Nations and does not mention Taiwan at all

"Both sides stressed that the authority of the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 brooks no dispute or challenge," the statement said | File image
Jun 11 2024 | 8:40 AM IST
Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized China and Pakistan on Monday for issuing a statement that misinterprets United Nations resolution 2758, focus Taiwan reported.

The statement, issued during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China on June 7, falsely equated the resolution with Beijing's claim that Taiwan is part of China.

"Both sides stressed that the authority of the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 brooks no dispute or challenge," the statement said.

"Pakistan reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China principle and reiterated that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China's territory," the statement added.

According to Focus Taiwan, MOFA issued a press release on Monday stating that resolution 2758 only addresses the issue of China's representation in the United Nations and does not mention Taiwan at all.

It does not authorise the PRC to represent Taiwan in the UN system, nor does it mention that Taiwan is part of the PRC, MOFA said.

The ministry said that China (Taiwan's official title) is a free and democratic country.

MOFA emphasised that neither democratic Taiwan nor authoritarian China are subordinate to each other, asserting that China's political coercion will not change Taiwan's belief in democracy.

MOFA asserted that China continues to deliberately distort and erroneously politicise the UN document to make untrue connections between the language of the resolution and Beijing's so-called "one China principle."

Taiwan is a key player in safeguarding democracy and freedom across the world. It will continue strengthening relationships with like-minded partners to counter China's threats and military intimidation, curb the expansion of authoritarianism, and ensure cross-strait peace and stability, MOFA said in the statement.

The tensions between China and Taiwan are at an all-time high. Despite never having governed Taiwan, China's governing Communist Party considers it part of its territory and has threatened to conquer it by force if necessary.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

