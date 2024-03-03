Home / World News / PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to revive Pakistan economy; to secure G20 membership

PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to revive Pakistan economy; to secure G20 membership

Shehbaz, who was the consensus candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), became the Prime Minister on Sunday for a second time

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Press Trust of India Islamabad

Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 6:02 PM IST
Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday vowed to do a "deep surgery" and bring changes in the system to bring the cash-strapped country out of the alarming debt crisis and secure G20 membership by 2030.

Shehbaz, who was the consensus candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), became the Prime Minister on Sunday for a second time after receiving 201 votes in the 336-member Parliament.

Shehbaz Sharif: a pragmatist, loyal brother and powerful establishment's favourite

Shehbaz Sharif, who is known to be an astute politician and a good administrator, has once again donned the mantle of prime ministership of cash-strapped Pakistan by a quirk of fate and his amicable ties with the powerful establishment in the coup-prone country.

The 72-year-old President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the younger brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, always played the second fiddle to the 74-year-old party supremo, who returned to Pakistan in October last year, in his bid to script history by becoming the premier for a record fourth time in 2024.

However, the outcome of the February 8 elections crushed Nawaz Sharif's dream of becoming the prime minister for the fourth time.

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

