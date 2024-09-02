Taiwan to purchase over 1K Stinger missiles amid increased Chinese threat

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Taiwanese forces urgently require more effective countermeasures and deterrence, prompting the Army to order 1,985 more Stinger missiles

China Taiwan
Taiwan's Navy has been pushing the US to speed up the delivery of 250 Stinger missiles.
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 8:19 AM IST
The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence plans to buy over 1,000 additional Stinger missiles to boost its defence capabilities amid growing concerns about China's military activities.

The Army and Navy each ordered 250 Stinger missiles in 2019 and 2015, respectively. However, Taiwanese forces urgently require more effective countermeasures and deterrence, prompting the Army to order 1,985 more Stinger missiles from the US for approximately NT$55.54 billion,Taiwan News reported, citing Liberty Times.

The Army will procure 549 launch systems and 549 identification, friend or foe (IFF) systems. The missiles are expected to be delivered by 2031, according to the MND's 2025 budget report.

The Navy also plans to buy 45 man-portable Stinger missiles, 15 launch systems, and 15 IFF devices, scheduled for delivery by 2031.

However, the military has not commented on whether these purchases are included in the Army's procurement plan.

Taiwan's Navy has been pushing the US to speed up the delivery of 250 Stinger missiles, sending 11 letters since March.

This is part of a larger issue, as Taiwan has faced delays in receiving arms from the US since 2019, hindering its efforts to boost defences against China.

Talks of purchasing additional Stinger missiles from the US first came about under then-President Tsai Ing-wen to meet air defence needs and prepare for more live-fire target practice as conscript service increased to one year.


Topics :TaiwanChinaMilitary weaponMissile deal

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

