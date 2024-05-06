Home / World News / Targeting journalists a crime, says Al Jazeera as Israel shuts down channel

Targeting journalists a crime, says Al Jazeera as Israel shuts down channel

Al Jazeera Media Network stated that it would pursue legal channels through international legal institutions against the Israeli cabinet's decision to shut down its offices in the country

The Al Jazeera headquarters in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Reuters
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 6:25 PM IST
Al Jazeera condemned the Israeli cabinet's decision to close down the offices of news channels in Israel. In a statement released on social media, Al Jazeera labelled the move  "deceptive and slanderous" as well as "criminal". Accusing the Israeli government of trying to suppress press freedom, the media network warned that "targeting journalists is a crime."
In a statement released on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Al Jazeera said, "Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns and denounces this criminal act that violates human rights and the basic right to access of information. Al Jazeera affirms its right to continue to provide news and information to its global audiences."

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his government had unanimously voted to close the channel in the country. In addition to closing its offices, the Israeli government also decided to revoke crew accreditations, ban media service providers from broadcasting its content, and block access to Al Jazeera Media Network websites.

The Israeli government's move is viewed as part of its ongoing efforts to suppress the free press, particularly regarding coverage of events in the Gaza Strip. Al Jazeera has been vocal in its coverage of Israeli actions in Gaza, and its reporting has often drawn criticism from Israeli authorities.

However, the Israeli government has not declared the exact reasons for shutting down offices.

The media company, however, accused the cabinet of suppressing the press and targetting journalists.

"Israel's ongoing suppression of the free press, seen as an effort to conceal its actions in the Gaza Strip, stands in contravention of international and humanitarian law. Israel's direct targeting and killing of journalists, arrests, intimidation and threats will not deter Al Jazeera from its commitment to cover, whilst more than 140 Palestinian journalists have been killed since the beginning of the war on Gaza," the media company said.

The timing of this decision also coincided with World Press Freedom Day.

The network added that it rejected allegations suggesting "media standards have been violated", warning the government that they would pursue all legal channels through international legal institutions.

"Al Jazeera urges all media freedom, human rights, and other concerned organisations, to condemn the repeated attacks on journalists and the press by Israel, and to hold those responsible to account. The Network will pursue all available legal channels through international legal institutions in its quest to protect both its rights and journalists, as well as the public's right to information. Targeting journalists is a crime," the network said.

Since the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza on October 7, Al Jazeera has provided continuous coverage of the situation on the ground. However, the network has faced challenges, including the bombing of its office in Gaza and the loss of two correspondents in the conflict.

 

First Published: May 06 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

