Tesla plans six-seat Model Y, production slated for 2025 in China

Tesla plans to produce a six-seat variant of its Model Y car in China from late 2025, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the US automaker strives to increase the appeal of its best-selling yet aging electric vehicle (EV).



Tesla has asked suppliers to prepare accordingly for a double-digit increase of Model Y output at its Shanghai factory, said one of the people, who declined to be named as the plan is not public.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



It was not clear how Tesla would raise production at the plant, which is awaiting approval to expand on 70 hectares (172 acres) of former farmland. It has already seen a 6 per cent on-year increase in domestic and overseas Model 3 deliveries during January-June boosted by last year's launch of a renewed version.

