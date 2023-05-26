Home / World News / Tesla Superchargers may become the standard for EV charging: Ford CEO

Tesla Superchargers may become the standard for EV charging: Ford CEO

Farley told CNBC that General Motors and other automakers are going to "have a big choice to make" in selecting between Tesla's EV chargers and the Combined Charging System

Reuters
Tesla Superchargers may become the standard for EV charging: Ford CEO

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Tesla's Superchargers may become the standard for EV charging in the U.S., a day after the Michigan-based company struck a deal allowing Ford owners to gain access to the rival charging stations in North America.
 
"I think there's a chance you know," Farley said on Friday in response to a question on CNBC on whether Tesla Superchargers will become the standard for EV charging.
 
Ford shares were up 7.8% at $12.27, while Tesla rose 3.7% to $191.30.
 
Farley told CNBC that General Motors and other automakers are going to "have a big choice to make" in selecting between Tesla's EV chargers and the Combined Charging System (CCS).
 
CCS is one of several competing charging plug standards for DC fast charging.
 
"The CCS standard plays a crucial role in establishing an extensive network of fast charging stations across North America," General Motors said.
 
Since 2012, Tesla has developed and deployed its own high-speed vehicle charger, called Supercharger, which can add up to 322 miles (518 km) of range in just 15 minutes.
 
Farley told CNBC on Friday that Ford had about 10,000 fast chargers and the agreement with Tesla will "double that".
 
Ford EV owners will stick to the company's own software while using a Supercharger instead of using Tesla software, which would have been a "deal breaker" for Ford, Farley told CNBC.
 
(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Also Read

Tata Motors to operationalise Ford's Sanand unit in Gujarat in 12-18 months

Ford halts production, shipments of electric truck due to battery issue

Ford plans to cut 3,200 jobs in Europe; union says, 'vowing a fight'

Hyundai to invest $2.45 bn in Tamil Nadu for EV production over next 10 yrs

Ford CEO Farley out to prove Wall Street wrong on 'crazy high' EV goal

US Federal Reserve 'pause' on rate hikes in doubt after strong US data

OpenAI boss downplays fears ChatGPT maker could leave Europe over AI rules

JP Morgan Chase lays off around 1,000 employees of First Republic Bank

Will UK's new visa rules impact Indian students? Here's what report says

Credit Suisse owes millions to Georgia's billionaire ex-prime minister

Topics :Ford Motorautomobile manufacturerElectric Vehicles

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story