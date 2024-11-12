Republican candidate and former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has secured a return to the US presidency following a decisive election win over vice-president Kamala Harris. His official swearing-in is scheduled for January 20, 2025, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, marking the formal start of his presidential duties.

While the election results are in, several procedural steps remain before Trump formally assumes office, designed to ensure a smooth transition of power and uphold democratic integrity.

US presidential elections: When is Inauguration Day?

Inauguration Day in the United States is held every four years on January 20, marking the start of the new presidential term. If January 20 falls on a Sunday, the public inauguration ceremony is held on January 21. The next presidential inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025, which falls on a Monday.

US presidential elections: What is the role of the Electoral College?

The Electoral College is a constitutionally established body responsible for electing the President and Vice President of the United States. It comprises 538 electors, with each state allocated a number of electors equal to its total number of Senators and Representatives in Congress.

During the presidential election, voters cast ballots for a slate of electors pledged to their preferred candidate. These electors then meet in their respective states to cast official votes for President and Vice President.

A candidate must secure a majority of at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

Timeline of key events leading up to the US presidential inauguration day

December 11: Certification of US election results

The process begins with each state certifying its vote count. Rather than directly voting for the presidential candidate, Americans vote for electors in the Electoral College, who then officially elect the President and Vice President. This year, states must complete their certification by December 11, after which each state's electors meet to cast their ballots. This step ensures the legitimacy of the vote count and addresses any discrepancies or controversies.

December 17: The Electoral College vote

On December 17, electors from each state will convene to vote for the President and Vice President. This formal gathering is a crucial step in confirming the president-elect’s victory at the state level, creating a certified record to be submitted to Congress for review.

January 6, 2025: Congressional certification

On January 6, Congress holds a joint session to count the Electoral College votes and officially declare the election outcome. The United States vice-president presides over this session and certifies the results.

This step has traditionally been ceremonial, but in 2021, it became contentious when supporters of Trump, disputing his 2020 loss, disrupted proceedings by storming the Capitol.

The transition of power begins

Following election certification, the president-elect typically engages in transition activities with the outgoing administration. President Biden has already invited Trump to visit the White House for transition discussions, and a meeting is expected to take place soon. This tradition underscores the commitment to peaceful power transfers in American democracy.

In 2021, Trump chose not to attend Biden’s inauguration but left a letter for him.

During the transition, Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will receive guidance from President Biden and Vice President Harris, along with intelligence briefings on national security matters. Trump’s transition team has named former officials Linda McMahon and Howard Lutnick as co-chairs, with potential advisors including Elon Musk and Robert F Kennedy Jr, a known vaccine sceptic who may oversee health and food policy.

January 20, 2025: Inauguration Day

The final step is the inauguration on January 20, 2025. At noon, Trump will take the presidential oath, officially becoming the 47th President of the United States. He will be the first former US President in 130 years to return to office, re-entering the White House at the age of 78.

What can the public expect on Inauguration Day?

Morning worship service: The President-elect often attends a religious service on the morning of the inauguration. Biden's inauguration included a virtual prayer service at Saint Matthew’s Cathedral, the same church where John F Kennedy’s funeral was held.

Procession to the Capitol: The outgoing and incoming Presidents usually travel together to the Capitol for the ceremony.

Swearing-in ceremony: At noon, the President-elect takes the Oath of Office, administered by the Chief Justice of the United States, followed by the inaugural address.

Inaugural parade: After the ceremony, a parade proceeds from the Capitol to the White House, featuring military and civilian representatives. The parade was cancelled in 2021 during Biden's inauguration due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with virtual events held instead. Security was heightened due to the Capitol attack.

Inaugural balls: In the evening, inaugural balls are held to celebrate the new administration.

Will Biden and Harris attend Trump's inauguration?

President Joe Biden has confirmed his intention to attend the inauguration of the next US President on January 20, regardless of the election outcome. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre stated, "This President believes in the peaceful transfer of power, and that's what you’re going to see this President do."

Traditionally, outgoing Presidents attend their successor's inauguration as a symbol of peaceful power transfer. However, in 2021, Trump did not attend Biden's inauguration, leaving Washington, DC, before the ceremony.

The attendance of Vice President Kamala Harris at the upcoming inauguration has not been explicitly confirmed. However, it is customary for outgoing vice presidents to attend the inauguration of their successors.

What lies ahead for the Trump 2.0 administration?

Confirmed appointments:

On Sunday evening, Trump also announced the appointment of former acting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan as his “border czar”. “I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders,” he wrote on his Truth Social site. Susie Wiles, a seasoned political strategist who led Trump’s successful campaigns in Florida, has been appointed as Chief of Staff. She is the first woman to hold this position.

Potential appointees:

Secretary of State : Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, known for his foreign policy experience and support for Trump’s agenda.

: Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, known for his foreign policy experience and support for Trump’s agenda. Secretary of the Treasury: Potential candidates include former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and economist Larry Kudlow.

Potential candidates include former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and economist Larry Kudlow. Attorney General : Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Representative Elise Stefanik of New York are under consideration.

: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Representative Elise Stefanik of New York are under consideration. Secretary of Defense : North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is a potential candidate.

: North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is a potential candidate. Secretary of Homeland Security: Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is being considered.

Elon Musk and Robert F Kennedy Jr may also serve as advisors, with Kennedy likely overseeing health and food policy.

Trump removes two key MAGA figures

Donald Trump announced that Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo, two prominent MAGA figures, will not be part of his administration if he returns to the White House in 2025.

On Truth Social, Trump thanked them for their past service, stating, “I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Haley, a former UN ambassador and GOP rival, criticised Trump during the campaign but later endorsed him in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. Pompeo, a former CIA Director and Secretary of State, faced criticism from MAGA supporters over his stance on special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump but reaffirmed his support through an open letter signed by over 400 individuals. When Trump takes office on January 20, he will become the second US President to serve two non-consecutive terms. Before him, President Grover Cleveland had served as the 22nd and 24th US president, more than a century ago.