Three dead after shooting at a party at a Denver industrial storefront

AP Denver (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 6:37 AM IST
Three people are dead after a shooting early Saturday at a party in Denver, police said.

Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

Another five shooting victims were taken to local hospitals, where two of them where pronounced dead, police said.

The names and ages of the victims weren't immediately available.

Police said in an email to The Associated Press that they're awaiting information from the medical examiner's office but the three dead appear to be men.

The victims who survived are a man and two women, police said in an email.

Evidence showed that there were shots fired from at least two firearms at the party, police said.

"At this point, investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting as well as who was involved," the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

