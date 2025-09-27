Home / World News / Tibetan activists protest outside UN in New York, demand independence

Tibetan activists protest outside UN in New York, demand independence

This protest took place alongside the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where world leaders gathered to discuss pressing global issues

Tibetan activists in front of UN
The demonstrators raised slogans such as "Free Tibet, China out, China out of Tibet now" | Image: X/CTA
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 7:22 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tibetan activists gathered outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on Friday, holding a protest against China and calling for global support for Tibetan independence.

The demonstrators raised slogans such as "Free Tibet, China out, China out of Tibet now."

Speaking on behalf of the group, Tashi Tundup, Vice President of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress of New York and New Jersey, said, "We are here to request the United Nations representatives, the world leaders, to support Tibet, for Tibetan independence..."

The Regional Tibetan Youth Congress (RTYC) is a chapter of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), which is the largest pro-independence Tibetan organization in exile, boasting over 30,000 members worldwide. Founded in 1970, the TYC advocates for the complete independence of Tibet and has been actively organising protests and awareness campaigns regarding the political situation in Tibet.

This protest took place alongside the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where world leaders gathered to discuss pressing global issues.

On the fourth day of the UNGA, China's Premier of the State Council, Li Qiang, addressed the assembly, as reported by Al Jazeera. Li spoke on behalf of President Xi Jinping, who did not attend the event.

Li has not mentioned Trump by name, but the US President's trade policies have loomed large, according to Al Jazeera.

"A major cause of the current global economic doldrums is the rise in unilateral and proorganisationtectionist measures such as tariff hikes and the erection of walls and barriers," the Chinese premier said.

"We should collaborate more closely to identify and expand convergence of interests, promote universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation, and help each other succeed by moving forward in the same direction," he added.

Trump pursued an aggressive tariff policy, in what he has described as an effort to hard reset the US domestic industry. That has included escalating a trade war with China, over which both sides remain in talks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US Supreme Court upholds Trump funding freeze on billions in foreign aid

UNSC rejects Russia, China's last-ditch effort to delay sanctions on Iran

Trump orders release of all govt records on Amelia Earhart's disappearance

FBI fires agents photographed kneeling during 2020 racial justice protest

US tells India that Russian oil curbs are key to trade deal progress

Topics :TibetFree TibetChinaUNGAUnited Nations

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story