FBI fires agents photographed kneeling during 2020 racial justice protest

The number of FBI employees fired was not immediately clear, but two people said it was roughly 20

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation
The bureau had reassigned the agents last spring but has since fired them | Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 6:41 AM IST
The FBI has fired agents who were photographed kneeling during a racial justice protest in Washington that followed the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, three people familiar with the matter have said.

The bureau had reassigned the agents last spring but has since fired them, said the people, who insisted on anonymity to discuss personnel matters with The Associated Press.

The number of FBI employees fired was not immediately clear, but two people said it was roughly 20.

An FBI spokesman declined to comment Friday.

Topics :FBIFederal Bureau of InvestigationBlack Lives MatterRacial attack in USDonald Trump administration

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

