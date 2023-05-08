Home / World News / Top cocoa grower has to end subsidies for $3.5 bn IMF loan

Top cocoa grower has to end subsidies for $3.5 bn IMF loan

Ivory Coast's public debt is expected to increase to 63.3% of gross domestic product this year from 56.8% in 2022, according to IMF data

Bloomberg
Top cocoa grower has to end subsidies for $3.5 bn IMF loan

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Baudelaire Mieu

Ivory Coast will need to replace government subsidies with targeted cash transfers as one of the requirements to get final approval for its $3.5 billion support package from the International Monetary Fund. 
 
The world’s biggest cocoa producer, which secured IMF staff-level agreement for the 40-month program last month, will need to put an end to broad-based fuel and food subsidies, Ivory Coast’s IMF Resident Representative Kadima Kalonji told reporters in the commercial hub of Abidjan Monday.
The government has committed to replacing the subsidies with targeted transfers and widening the tax net, he said. Ivory Coast also has room to increase its Value Added Tax, which stands at 18%, and review corporate tax exemptions, he said.

The war in Ukraine resulted in higher food costs prompting the government of President Alassane Ouattara to spend more to keep prices of fuel, electricity and bakery products under control in a nation where about 40% of people live on less than $581 a year. That’s robbed the administration of fiscal space to spend on development. 
Ivory Coast’s public debt is expected to increase to 63.3% of gross domestic product this year from 56.8% in 2022, according to IMF data. 

The yields on the nation’s dollar securities due March 2028 rose nine basis points to 7.74% as of 2:57 p.m. in London.

Ivory Coast only has “a moderate risk of over-indebtedness” and won’t require to restructure its debt to access the funding, Kalonji said. 
That’s in contrast to neighboring Ghana, which is restructuring its liabilities to bring its debt-to-GDP to 55% by 2028 and get IMF board approval for a $3 billion bailout package. An earlier IMF estimate put Ghana’s 2022 debt-to-GDP ratio at more than 100%.

“Ghana’s situation is very different,” Luc Eyraud, who heads regional studies at the IMF, said in French. The international community is giving support to Ghana both through the IMF package and the fiscal space created by a debt restructuring, he said. The IMF is waiting on financing assurances from the country’s official creditors before making a final decision on the program.
“You can’t compare a country that’s just getting IMF funding to a country that’s getting IMF funding in addition to a debt restructuring,” said Eyraud, when asked about the size of Ivory Coast’s funding package relative to Ghana’s.

Also Read

Death whisperers: Elephant poaching for ivory remains unabated

Ship sinks between South Korea and Japan; 12 of 22 crewmembers found

Congress Prez Kharge lauds Indian Coast Guard's 'unparalleled' commitment

Reliance Consumer Products to acquire majority stake in Lotus Chocolate

Lotus Chocolate hits 5% upper limit as Reliance eyes majority stake

Goldman Sachs joins Barclays in bet against Fed rate cuts this year

Japan's Daiwa Securities set to pick up a minority stake in Ambit

USAID chief Power heads to Serbia, Kosovo in a bid to stabalise situation

Chinese FM's meeting with US envoy sets off bilateral talks buzz

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Topics :Cocoa pricesIvory CoastIMF

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story