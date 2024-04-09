Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Nasa takes a dig at itself 'Oops I did it again'

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) took a friendly dig at itself while observing the total solar eclipse 2024 in North America on Monday. The Nasa Moon account shared a meme showing the X profile of its sister account, Nasa Sun and Space.

The text shared on X profile reads, "@NASASun is blocked.” This was shared by Nasa's sister account that studies the Sun and its effects on earth.

Nasa Moon account posted an image of the meme on its X profile, that reads, "Oops I did it again," along with a closed-mouth smiling emojis.





During the period of the total solar eclipse, the sun covers the moon completely for a brief period of time creating a moment of complete darkness on the earth.

In the meantime, the Nasa Sun account was busy building support for the sun before the solar eclipse.



The Nasa Sun profile wrote, "Come on Sun fans, we gotta show these guys who’s at the centre of the solar system! Vote." It urges people to take part in a friendly pole on whose big day it was the Sun, Earth, and Moon.

The path of totality is a tiny area where the moon completely covers the Sun across the cities. Millions of people in different parts of Mexico, the United States, and Canada watched the rare total solar eclipse 2024 on Monday with special watch parties and events organised.

Nasa warns people with its repeated advisories to avoid watching the sun directly without specialised eye protection for solar viewing. The space agency wrote, "when the Moon completely blocks the Sun's bright face, it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialised eye protection for solar viewing."

This is a historical event as the total solar eclipse 2024 won't be visible across the United States again until August 2044. Not only this, but the annular eclipse when the moon partly blocks the sun won't appear across this part of the world again until 2046.