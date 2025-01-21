Trump declares 'golden age' for US, fires four Biden officials on day one

In his first post on Truth Social after assuming office as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump announced the dismissal of four senior government officials appointed by his predecessor, Joe Biden, and warned that more removals are forthcoming.

“Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again,” Trump wrote in his post.

Trump listed the four officials dismissed: Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition; Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council; Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars; and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council. He made it clear with his signature phrase, “YOU’RE FIRED”, a throwback to his time as the host of The Apprentice.

Changes expected across US govt

This announcement has prompted strong reactions within government institutions, many of which are preparing for potential restructuring. During his campaign, Trump had pledged to reform civil service, streamline operations, and consider shutting down certain departments to enhance efficiency.

Also Read

Following through on these promises, Trump acted swiftly on his first day back in office, signing a series of executive orders. Among these was a directive mandating federal employees return to full-time, in-office work, effectively ending remote work policies implemented during Biden’s presidency. He also issued a Regulatory Freeze, pausing new regulations until his administration could conduct a thorough review.

‘Golden Age’ for America

During his 29-minute inauguration speech, Trump promised the dawn of a ‘Golden Age’ for America. He reiterated his commitment to making America great again and slammed the previous administration as “radical and corrupt”, citing its failure to handle domestic crises like the Los Angeles wildfires.

“My administration will waste no time getting to work,” Trump assured, outlining plans to fulfill key promises within the first 100 days of his term.