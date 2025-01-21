World leaders pour in wishes to Trump on his swearing-in as US President

After Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th US President, a slew congratulatory wishes from noted leaders across the world poured in.

UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer, Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are some that congratulated Trump after he assumed office.

"On behalf of His Majesty's Government and the United Kingdom, I would like to send my warmest congratulations to President Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States," Starmer said in a video message. "For centuries, the relationship between our two nations has been one of collaboration, cooperation and enduring partnership. It is a uniquely close bond. Together, we have defended the world from tyranny and work towards our mutual security and prosperity," he said.

Starmer hoped that the cooperation between Trump administration and the UK would continue for times to come.

"With President Trump's long-standing affection and historical ties to the United Kingdom, I know that depth of friendship will continue. The United Kingdom and the United States will work together to ensure the success of both our countries and deliver for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Since our first meeting in September, the President and I have spoken about the need to deepen and invest in the transatlantic relationship. We will continue to build upon the unshakable foundations of our historic alliance as we tackle together the global challenges we face and take our partnership to the next level, focused on shared opportunities ahead for growth," he said.

Starmer said he hoped to meet Trump and continue the shared mission of peace between the US and UK.

"I look forward to our next meeting as we continue our shared mission to ensure the peace, prosperity and security of our two great nations. The special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States will continue to flourish for many years to come," he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump, hoping to cement the US-European Union bond.

https://x.com/Bundeskanzler/status/1881388639705592169

"Today President Donald Trump takes office. Congratulations! The US is our closest ally and the aim of our policy is always a good transatlantic relationship. The EU, with 27 members and more than 400 million people, is a strong Union," he said in a post on X.

Maldivian President Muizzu said he hoped that Trump would trump the times of uncertainty and turmoil in the world.

https://x.com/MMuizzu/status/1881388257302446354

"Congratulations to President Donald Trump on your inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America. I wish you wisdom and resolve as you take the helm at a time when the world is engulfed in dire turmoil and uncertainty. The Maldives looks forward to working with the new administration to advance our shared goals for global peace and elevate our long-standing mutually beneficial bilateral partnership during this term."

Through a video message, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated Trump on his second stint as the President.

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/1881394787401834691

"Congratulations, President Trump. Sarah and I send our warmest wishes to you, Melania, and the American people on your second inauguration as President of the United States," he said.

Netanyahu called his first stint "ground-breaking" for strengthening Israel-US relationship.

"Your first term as President was filled with ground-breaking moments in the history of the great alliance between our two countries. You withdrew from the dangerous Iran nuclear deal. You recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital. You moved the American embassy to Jerusalem, and you recognised Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights," he said.

Netanyahu hoped to work with Trump to facilitate the return of Israeli hostages from Hamas.

"On behalf of the people of Israel, I also want to thank you for your efforts in helping free Israeli hostages. I look forward to working with you to return the remaining hostages to destroy Hamas' military capabilities and end its political rule in Gaza, and to ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel. I'm sure, Mr President, that under your leadership, the best days of our lives are yet to come," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated Trump on his win.

https://x.com/AlboMP/status/1881391529421619699

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulations DonaldTrump on your inauguration as 47th President of the United States. The United States is a great friend of Australia's. Our Alliance has never been stronger. I look forward to working with you on the opportunities and challenges ahead."

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Monday (local time). US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.