Love wins in Thailand: Hundreds marry under new same-sex marriage law

Thailand has made history as the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise same-sex marriage, with hundreds of couples tying the knot on Thursday. The landmark legislation marks a pivotal moment for LGBTQ+ rights in the region, granting same-sex couples the same legal, financial, and medical rights as heterosexual couples, including adoption and inheritance, reported CNN.

The law, passed by Parliament and endorsed by the king last year, is the culmination of over a decade of advocacy by the LGBTQ+ community.

“This marriage equality law marks the beginning of Thai society’s greater awareness of gender diversity,” said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in a video message during a mass wedding event in Bangkok. “It affirms that everyone is entitled to equal rights and dignity.”

Celebrations across Thailand

In Bangkok, over 200 couples gathered at the Siam Paragon mall to celebrate the historic occasion. A vibrant rainbow carpet welcomed couples of all ages and backgrounds, including a police officer who arrived in uniform with his partner. The couples walked hand-in-hand under a shower of confetti as traditional Thai music filled the air.

Organised by Bangkok Pride and local authorities, the event also featured dazzling performances by drag queens and celebrities, set against a colourful backdrop of rainbow decorations. Similar celebrations took place in other cities, including Pattaya and Chiang Mai, demonstrating widespread support for the law across the country.

‘It’s not just about love’

For many, the law fulfills lifelong dreams. Nina Chetniphat Chuadkhunthod, a transgender woman, expressed her elation at finally being able to marry her boyfriend of 22 years. “I feel like my dream is coming true,” she told CNN.

Nina and her fiance, who have been raising a 7-year-old girl, can now adopt her as a legal family. “This law means we can secure our family’s future,” she said.

Another couple, Ana Boncan from the Philippines and her Thai partner, Siri Wattanavikij, shared similar sentiments. “It’s not just about love — it’s about being recognised and supported in every aspect of life,” Boncan said.

More work ahead

Advocates hailed Thailand’s move as a positive example for the region. “This could be a model for the world,” said Kittinun Daramadhaj, president of the Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand.

However, there is still progress to be made. Activists are calling for transgender individuals to be able to legally change their gender identity, a right not yet recognised in Thailand.