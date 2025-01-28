Trump 2.0 defense policy: Removing transgender troops, space-based defence

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order implementing significant changes to US military policies. The order directs defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to review the policy on transgender troops, allows reinstatement for service members dismissed or left due to refusing the Covid-19 vaccine, and introduces new strategies for diversity programs and missile defence.

Vows to ban transgender troops

One of the most controversial parts of Trump’s executive order is aimed at revisiting the rules for transgender individuals serving in the military. The order aimed to bring a possible ban on transgender troops, asking Hegseth to create a policy on how this would be implemented.

Trump has argued that having transgender service members goes against the "honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle" that military life requires, claiming it harms military readiness.

This move is not entirely new. Trump had previously attempted to ban transgender troops during his first term in White House, but the decision was blocked by courts and later overturned by President Joe Biden. Civil rights groups, like Lambda Legal and the Human Rights Campaign, have promised to challenge this move in court again.

“We have been here before and seven years ago were able to successfully block the earlier administration’s effort,” Lambda Legal attorney Sasha Buchert said. “Not only is such a move cruel, it compromises the safety and security of our country and is particularly dangerous and wrong. As we promised then, so do we now: we will sue.”

Space-based missile defence

Another key part of the order is Trump’s push to develop a space-based missile defence system. This follows his previous creation of the US Space Command and US Space Force, which will now work on a system designed to shoot down missiles from space.

The move comes in response to concerns about space being increasingly weaponised by countries like China and Russia. While the US had previously tried to develop similar systems under the “Star Wars” initiative during the 1980s, this new push aims to create a more practical and advanced defence mechanism to protect US satellites and counter missile threats.

Reinstating dismissed troops

Trump’s order also includes a directive for reinstating military members who were discharged in 2021 for refusing to get Covid-19 vaccine. At least 8,200 service members were let go due to the vaccine mandate, which was enforced by the Pentagon to ensure the health and readiness of troops. Trump’s order offers these individuals the chance to rejoin the military and receive back pay, as long as they meet military standards and health requirements. However, only a small number of troops have expressed interest in returning, with just 113 out of 8,200 seeking reinstatement since the offer was made in 2023.

Rollbacks in diversity programmes

Trump’s order also addresses diversity programmes within the military, calling for rollbacks in these initiatives. While the exact details of these changes are unclear, it signals a shift away from efforts that promote diversity and inclusion in favour of a focus on military readiness and discipline.

[With inputs from AP]