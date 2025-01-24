Trump halts authorisations for renewable projects on federal lands, waters

By Jennifer A. Dlouhy and Mark Chediak

The Trump administration is freezing authorisations for wind and solar projects on federal lands and water, underscoring the sharp Washington policy pivot to favor fossil fuels over renewables.

The 60-day halt in the approval of leases, rights of way and other authorisations was ordered Monday by the acting head of the Interior Department.

Four years ago, former President Joe Biden’s administration ordered a nearly identical freeze, with one distinction: his version of the pause applied to “fossil fuel” authorisations instead.

President Donald Trump and his nominees have championed oil, gas and coal production while disparaging renewable power as unreliable. Hours after taking office, Trump blocked the sale of new leases for offshore wind farms and ordered the Interior Department to halt permitting turbines on federal lands and waters.

The order underscores the potential political risk that extends to solar projects nationwide. Renewable advocates criticized the move.

“This step will restrict energy development which will harm consumers and fail to meet growing electricity demand,” said the American Clean Power Association. “We need an ‘all-of-the-above’ energy strategy, not just a ‘some-of-the-above’ approach.”