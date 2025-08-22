Home / World News / Trump not to seek equity from chipmakers with investment plans in US

Trump not to seek equity from chipmakers with investment plans in US

Companies that are boosting investment pledges in the US will not be pressed to offer equity in exchange for funding such as from the Chips Act

Donald Trump
rump administration will not seek equity stakes in chipmakers that are boosting their US investments.
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 9:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Josh Wingrove
 
The Trump administration will not seek equity stakes in chipmakers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Micron Technology Inc. that are boosting their US investments, as talks continue on taking a stake in Intel Corp., a US official said.
 
Companies that are boosting investment pledges in the US will not be pressed to offer equity in exchange for funding such as from the Chips Act, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe the administration’s thinking. 
 
Micron has pledged $200 billion in US investment, while TSMC has pledged to invest an additional $100 billion.  
 
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has signaled that President Donald Trump wants to see more direct benefits in exchange for government funding to boost key companies. “We’ll get equity in return for it, get a good return for the American taxpayer instead of just giving grants away,” Lutnick told CNBC this week.
 
The highest-profile equity example to date is Intel, where the Trump administration is in talks to take a potential 10 per cent stake in the company, including by converting Chips Act funding into shares. The administration has not fully detailed its talks with Intel, or which companies it may be having similar discussions with.
 
The push by Trump follows moves to seek a cut of certain chip sales to China and a so-called golden share in United States Steel Corp. — breaking from a more free market orthodoxy that has typically dominated the Republican Party. 
 
Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, has criticized the strategy. “State-owned enterprise is not the American way,” he told Bloomberg Television on Thursday.
 
The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The plan to not seek equity from TSMC and Micron was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meta strikes $10 bn Google Cloud deal to boost AI expansion drive

Musk tried to enlist Zuckerberg to help finance OpenAI takeover bid

No more worker visas for commercial truck drivers, says Marco Rubio

Musk's X reaches tentative $500 mn settlement with ex-Twitter workers

Boeing in talks with China on possible deal to sell up to 500 aircraft

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationsemiconductor industrysemiconductor

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story