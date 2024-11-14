Trump's new dream team: Here's who's taking key roles in his Cabinet

US President-elect Donald Trump is rapidly filling key posts in his upcoming administration, leaning on allies and strong loyalists from his 2024 campaign as he shapes a team that reflects his commitment to an ‘America First’ agenda. Trump’s choices so far point to a Cabinet rooted in loyalty, policy alignment, and shared priorities that sharply contrast with traditional appointments.

Here’s a quick look at Trump’s key appointments and the anticipated impact they may have on US policies and global relations.

Marco Rubio: Secretary of State

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has been nominated as secretary of state, marking a significant transformation in his relationship with Trump. Once a fierce critic during the 2016 Republican primaries, where he famously referred to Trump as a ‘con man’, Rubio has since become an ally, embracing Trump’s policies on immigration and foreign relations.

Rubio, 53, brings considerable foreign policy expertise as vice-chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Known for his hawkish views on China, Cuba, and Iran, Rubio is expected to play a central role in advancing Trump’s foreign policy goals.

Trump’s take: “He will be a strong advocate for our nation, a true friend to our allies, and a fearless warrior who will never back down to our adversaries.”

Matt Gaetz: Attorney General

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, a Trump supporter, has been tapped to lead the Department of Justice. Gaetz, 42, has been a vocal advocate for Trump’s policies, often appearing as a defender of the former president during high-profile controversies. His appointment reflects Trump’s desire to overhaul the Department of Justice and address issues he perceives as ‘weaponised government’.

Gaetz’s selection comes amid lingering controversy. He resigned from Congress following allegations of misconduct, including an investigation into claims he paid for sex with a minor, which he has denied. Critics have raised concerns about his qualifications, but Trump has praised Gaetz’s loyalty and determination.

More From This Section

Trump’s take: “Matt will end weaponised government, protect our borders, dismantle criminal organisations, and restore Americans’ badly shattered faith and confidence in the Justice Department.”

Tulsi Gabbard: Director of National Intelligence

Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has been chosen to lead the US intelligence community. Gabbard, 43, gained prominence as a Democratic candidate for president in 2020 before leaving the party in 2022. She endorsed Trump during the 2024 campaign and frequently represented his campaign at public events and rallies.

Gabbard brings military experience, having served in the Army National Guard for over two decades with deployments to Iraq and Kuwait. However, her limited background in intelligence operations has raised questions about her readiness for the role.

Trump’s take: “I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our intelligence community.”

Pete Hegseth: Secretary of Defense

Fox News personality Pete Hegseth has been nominated as secretary of defense. Hegseth, 44, is a veteran of the Army National Guard and a prominent conservative commentator. While he has military experience, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, critics have noted his lack of senior leadership in national security and defence.

Hegseth will face significant challenges, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, and growing concerns over China’s military ambitions. His close relationship with Trump, forged during years as a Fox News contributor, has been a key factor in his selection.

Trump’s take: “Pete is a warrior for our military and a trusted leader who will prioritise the safety and security of Americans.”

Kristi Noem: Secretary of Homeland Security

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a rising star in Republican politics, has been named secretary of homeland security. Noem, 52, gained national attention for her refusal to implement Covid-19 restrictions, branding her state as “open for business.” She has been a vocal supporter of Trump’s hardline immigration policies and will oversee a department central to enforcing Trump’s agenda on border security.

Noem’s leadership will extend to managing natural disaster responses, counterterrorism efforts, and the Secret Service.

Trump’s take: “Kristi has shown fearless leadership, and her dedication to securing our homeland is unmatched.”

Mike Huckabee: Ambassador to Israel

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee has been selected as ambassador to Israel. A staunch defender of Israel, Huckabee is expected to strengthen US-Israel relations amidst ongoing conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah. He has long opposed a two-state solution, advocating instead for a ‘one-state solution’ aligned with Israeli interests.

Huckabee’s selection is a nod to Trump’s strong support among evangelical Christians, who view Israel as central to their faith.

Trump’s take: “He loves Israel, and likewise the people of Israel love him.”

Tom Homan: Border czar

Tom Homan, former director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will lead Trump’s proposed large-scale deportation initiative as the administration’s ‘border czar’. Homan, 62, has been a proponent of strict immigration enforcement and played a key role in implementing Trump’s ‘zero-tolerance’ policy during his first term.

Trump’s take: “Tom’s experience and dedication make him the right choice to secure our borders and protect American jobs.”

Susie Wiles: Chief of Staff

Susie Wiles, a trusted adviser who managed Trump’s 2024 campaign, has been appointed Chief of Staff. Known for her ability to manage Trump’s often unconventional approach to politics, Wiles is expected to bring discipline and focus to the administration.

Trump’s take: “Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”

Elise Stefanik: UN ambassador

Stefanik, a Trump ally and rising GOP star, will represent the US at the United Nations as Trump seeks to end the war in Ukraine and refocus US foreign policy.

Trump’s take: “Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter.”

Stephen Miller: Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy

Miller, an architect of Trump’s immigration policies during his first term, will oversee policy initiatives focused on national security and economic reform.

Mike Waltz: National Security Adviser

Congressman Waltz, who is the head of India caucus, is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Trump’s foreign policy strategy.

Trump’s take: “Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy Agenda and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of Peace through Strength.”

Lee Zeldin: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator

Zeldin, a Trump loyalist with limited environmental experience, will focus on deregulation while maintaining ‘clean air and water’ standards.

Trump’s take: “Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies. He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet.”

[With agency input]