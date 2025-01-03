Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Trump to hold Washington rally on eve of inauguration as 47th US president

Trump to hold Washington rally on eve of inauguration as 47th US president

The victory rally, as it's being billed, will be held at the Capitol One Arena in the District of Columbia on January 19

Donald Trump, Trump
Donald Trump is expected to hold a big Washington rally the day before he's sworn in as the nation's 47th president. Image: Bloomberg
AP West Palm Beach (Florida)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 6:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Donald Trump is expected to hold a big Washington rally the day before he's sworn in as the nation's 47th president.

The victory rally, as it's being billed, will be held at the Capitol One Arena in the District of Columbia on January 19. Trump has always preferred rally-style events where he can freewheel and joke with his supporters. He'll be inaugurated in a formal ceremony at the US Capitol on January 20.

This is President Trump's VICTORY RALLY the DAY before being sworn in as the 47th President the crowd needs to be HUGE! read an email to supporters advertising the event.

The rally is indoors Trump's big outdoor events were limited in the months following an assassination attempt. The arena seats roughly 20,000 people.

Security will be tight; the inauguration is considered a national special security event which frees up federal funds and increased ease on collaboration with local law enforcement.

Trump invited Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders to his inauguration an unorthodox move that would fold US allies and adversaries into a very American political tradition. It's not clear if any leaders will actually attend.

The incoming president has pledged to begin a mass deportation effort as soon as he takes office. He's also vowed to levy massive tariffs against the United States' chief economic competitor, China, as well as neighbours Canada and Mexico unless those countries do more to reduce illegal immigration and the flow of illegal drugs such as fentanyl into the United States. He's also pledged to move quickly to end Russia's nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bourbon Street reopens in New Orleans after deadly 'terrorist' attack

Apple to pay $95 mn to settle lawsuit accusing Siri of snoopy eavesdropping

Aeromexico, Saudia rank among the most punctual global airlines for 2024

Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Las Vegas hotel, killing driver

26 killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in Gaza humanitarian zone, elsewhere

Topics :Trump Inauguration 2025Donald TrumpwashingtonUnited States

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story