Trump to 'sign order' removing all transgender personnel from US military

US President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to sign an executive order that would remove all transgender members from the United States military, a move that has intensified concerns within the LGBTQIA+ community.

According to a report in The Sunday Times, officials have stated that transgender personnel would be discharged on medical grounds, deeming them “unfit” to serve.

During Trump’s first term as president, he had introduced a similar policy that prohibited transgender individuals from joining the armed forces while allowing those already enlisted to remain in their roles. However, the current proposal, as reported, would extend to removing all transgender service members, regardless of their current status. It is anticipated that the executive order will be issued on Trump’s first day in office, January 20 next year.

If signed, Trump’s new directive could be broader and more contentious than the policy he implemented during his first term. After Trump left office, President Joe Biden had overturned the military ban in his first week as president in 2021, issuing an executive order to restore transgender individuals' right to serve openly. However, with Trump’s potential return to the White House, transgender rights in the US may face renewed challenges.

What would be its impact on transgender personnel serving in US military

Reports indicated that approximately 15,000 transgender individuals are actively serving in the US military. When President Joe Biden overturned Trump’s earlier ban on transgender service members, it was documented that around 2,200 military personnel were diagnosed with ‘gender dysphoria’, while several others identified with a gender different from their assigned birth gender.

Trump has frequently criticised transgender inclusion as part of what he calls "wokeness" and "left-wing indoctrination." He has also expressed his intention to eliminate funding for schools that teach topics such as critical race theory, gender identity, and what he terms “transgender insanity.” Additionally, Trump has advocated for policies barring transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports and restricting classroom discussions on gender identity.

Trump’s defence secretary nominee shares same views

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defence, reportedly shares similar views. According to The Washington Post, Hegseth has argued that efforts to integrate women and transgender personnel into the military are weakening US national security.

Meanwhile, vice-president-elect JD Vance has drawn criticism for remarks regarding transgender and nonbinary individuals. During a podcast with Joe Rogan, Vance suggested that some white children are incentivised to identify as transgender to improve their chances of gaining admission to Ivy League universities. He reportedly stated that middle- and upper-middle-class white parents might view being transgender as a pathway into diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) systems in the US.

Trump’s anticipated order reflects his broader political agenda and continues his contentious approach to issues surrounding gender and inclusion.

Trump’s controversial approach to transgender rights

Trump has outlined plans to implement extensive restrictions on transgender rights across multiple areas, including education, healthcare, sports, and the military during his campaign.

According to news agency Associated Press, Trump’s administration is expected to propose policies that exclude transgender students from protections under Title IX, potentially impacting rules related to pronouns, restroom access, and locker room use.

Meanwhile, in terms of healthcare, at least 26 states have already enacted laws restricting access to gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Trump has reportedly suggested expanding these restrictions by barring doctors and hospitals from providing such care through Medicaid and Medicare, according to the news agency.

Trump, along with many Republican leaders, opposes the inclusion of transgender women and girls in female sports categories. Currently, 24 states have legislation prohibiting transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports. Earlier this year, 16 college athletes filed a lawsuit against the NCAA over allowing transgender swimmer Lia Thomas to compete.

(With agency inputs)