Gen Z professionals trust GenAI more than their 'biased managers': Study

Did you know more than half of Gen Z professionals prefer consulting Generative AI (GenAI) over their managers? That’s 56 per cent of Gen Zs and they cite this to constant accessibility and perceived impartiality of the GenAI, reveals ‘The GenAI Gap: GenZ & the Modern Workplace’ report released by upGrad on Monday.

The study, based on responses from over 3,500 Gen Z professionals (individuals born between 1997 and 2012) and 1,000 HR leaders, highlights how the tech-savvy generation is integrating GenAI into their daily workflows. A striking 73 per cent of Gen Z professionals already use GenAI in their tasks, with 72 per cent relying on its outputs with minimal edits.

While 77 per cent perceive GenAI as a gateway to new career opportunities, 54 per cent express concerns about inadequate organisational guidelines, reflecting the need for clearer AI policies and better training programs.

Environmental consciousness also emerged as a distinguishing factor, with Gen Z being three times more concerned about GenAI’s ecological impact compared to organisations. Despite job security concerns, 65 per cent of respondents feel neutral to optimistic about the technology, indicating their readiness to embrace AI-driven innovation.

Srikanth Iyengar, CEO of upGrad Enterprise said, “GenZ is embracing AI but there is an urgent need for organisations to establish supportive policies and implement targeted training.”

However, gaps remain. Only 21 per cent of HR leaders trust GenAI for regulatory training, and 52 per cent of Gen Z respondents report insufficient workplace training programs. Commenting on the findings, Srikanth Iyengar, CEO of upGrad Enterprise, emphasized the urgency for organisations to establish supportive policies and offer targeted training to harness GenAI’s potential.

More From This Section

Key findings from the survey reveal:

Positive outlook on GenAI: Despite concerns about job security, 65 per cent of Gen Z respondents expressed a neutral to optimistic perspective on generative AI (GenAI), with 77 per cent viewing it as a catalyst for new career opportunities.

Preference for AI over managers: 56 per cent of Gen Z respondents prefer seeking advice from GenAI rather than their managers, citing its constant availability and perceived neutrality.

Gaps in organisational AI policies: 54 per cent believe their organisation’s current GenAI guidelines are insufficient, underscoring the need for clearer policies and robust training programs.

Training challenges on GenAI: 52 per cent reported a lack of clarity regarding workplace GenAI training programs, with many noting infrequent or non-existent updates, highlighting limited upskilling opportunities.

HR hesitations about emerging tech: Only 21 per cent of HR professionals feel confident relying on GenAI for compliance training, emphasising the urgent need for AI-driven regulatory resources.